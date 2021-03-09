Tolerance.ca
Cameroon's Biya is Africa's oldest president: assessing his 38 years in power

By Julius A. Amin, Professor, Department of History, University of Dayton
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya celebrated his 88th birthday recently, making him the oldest president in Africa. He has been in power for 38 years. Birthday celebrations held across the country were met with protest by the opposition, demanding that he step down. So, how has he acquitted himself in office, and what has been his legacy for Cameroon?


