Human Rights Observatory

Saudi media silent on RSF complaint against MBS

By alexandraek
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) notes that the Saudi media have said nothing about the complaint it filed a week ago in Germany accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) of crimes against humanity. This silence speaks volumes about the government's control of the media landscape and persecution of Saudi journalists, RSF said.


