Human Rights Observatory

Why the UK's vaccine rollout should prioritise people according to deprivation as well as age

By Annika Hjelmskog, PhD Candidate in Planning, University of Manchester
Caitlin Robinson, Lecturer in Urban Analytics, University of Liverpool
The UK’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has swiftly offered increased protection to millions of Britons, who are being prioritised largely according to their age.

At a basic level, this makes sense. The UK’s strategy has been to protect its most vulnerable people first, and age is a major…


