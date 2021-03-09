Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five media outlets shut down in Myanmar, one raided

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns yesterday evening’s sudden decision by Myanmar’s military junta to shut down five media outlets that have been providing independent coverage of the protests since the coup on 1 February. RSF also denounces the shocking violation of the confidentiality of sources allowed by a raid on one of the outlets earlier in the day.


© Reporters without borders -


