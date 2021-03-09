Tolerance.ca
The Oprah interview is a royal PR nightmare, but republicans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet

By Luke Mansillo, PhD Candidate in Government & International Relations, University of Sydney
Republic backers need to make a huge dent in public opinion to get the progress they want. People should remember even Fergie's 'toe sucking' incident didn't bring down the monarchy in the 1990s.


