Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evidence shows mental illness isn't a reason to doubt women survivors

By Emma Tseris, Senior Lecturer in Social Work and Policy Studies, University of Sydney
Nicole Moulding, Professor of Social Work and Director, Safe Relationships and Communities Research Group, University of South Australia
Share this article
This article discusses sexual assault, gendered violence and mental distress.

Over the past week, some media commentary on the rape allegations against federal Attorney-General Christian Porter have used the alleged victim’s history of mental health difficulties to undermine and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Oprah interview is a royal PR nightmare, but republicans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet
~ If Princess Diana needed a legacy statement, she's got it in Harry and Meghan
~ Health Minister Greg Hunt goes to hospital with infection but says don't blame the jab
~ Granular understanding of joblessness in South Africa can help pinpoint policies
~ Indonesia seeks nothing in return for its global peace and foreign aid efforts. It should
~ Victoria's truth-telling commission: to move forward, we need to answer for the legacies of colonisation
~ The royal family can't keep ignoring its colonialist past and racist present
~ Thailand: Activists Jailed for Criticizing Monarchy
~ Myanmar: Urgently Investigate NLD Official’s Death in Custody
~ Deadly protests continue in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter