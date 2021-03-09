Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Health Minister Greg Hunt goes to hospital with infection but says don't blame the jab

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Health Minister Greg Hunt was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with “a suspected infection”.

In a statement on Tuesday evening his office said “he is being kept overnight for observation and is being administered antibiotics and fluid.” It said Hunt “is expected to make a full recovery.”

The condition of Hunt – who together with former prime minister Julia Gillard received the AstraZeneca vaccine at the weekend – “is not considered to be related to the vaccine,” the statement said.

But his hospitalisation is unhelpful when political figures are seeking to promote…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


