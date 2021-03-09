Botticelli to Van Gogh: from luminous, lyrical beauty to the spoils of empire
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
For many years the British government resisted requests for the UK's National Gallery to tour its collection, one of the world's greatest. Now 61 of these works can be seen in Canberra.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 8, 2021