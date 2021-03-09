Tolerance.ca
Victoria's truth-telling commission: to move forward, we need to answer for the legacies of colonisation

By Harry Hobbs, Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
Today marks a first for Australia: a truth-telling process to begin answering for the abuses and injustices suffered by Indigenous people. Victoria's commission can be a model for the nation.


© The Conversation -


