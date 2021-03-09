Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The royal family can't keep ignoring its colonialist past and racist present

By Benjamin T. Jones, Lecturer in History, CQUniversity Australia
Share this article
Concerns raised by the Sussexes about racism within the royal family point to a larger issue. The Windsors are entangled in a history of colonialism and racism.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Victoria's truth-telling commission: to move forward, we need to answer for the legacies of colonisation
~ Thailand: Activists Jailed for Criticizing Monarchy
~ Myanmar: Urgently Investigate NLD Official’s Death in Custody
~ Deadly protests continue in Myanmar
~ Deadly protests continue in Myanmar
~ Botticelli to Van Gogh: from luminous, lyrical beauty to the spoils of empire
~ ‘No Time to Mourn’ Narratives of Gender Inequality in South Sudan
~ Japanese Firms to Reassess Businesses Using Xinjiang Forced Labor
~ Deadly protests continue in Myanmar
~ Vaccinated and ready to party? Not so fast, says the CDC, but you can gather with other vaccinated people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter