Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Activists Jailed for Criticizing Monarchy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa plays the Isan harp at Democracy Monument during a protest against the imprisonment of four pro-democracy activists in Bangkok, Thailand on March 7, 2021. © 2021 Watcharawit Phudork / Sipa via AP Images (New York) – Thailand’s Bangkok Criminal Court has ordered three prominent democracy activists to pretrial detention on charges of insulting the monarchy, Human Rights Watch said today. The order could leave them detained for years until their trial is concluded. On March 8, 2021, Thailand’s attorney general charged Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul,…


© Human Rights Watch -


