Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Pope Francis's historic trip to Iraq was a mission of peace over politics

By Milad Milani, Senior Lecturer in Religious Studies, Western Sydney University
The pontiff visited war-torn areas of the north and gave a major address at the home of the main monotheistic religions.


© The Conversation -


