Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banking co-ops run by Black women have a longtime legacy of helping people

By Caroline Shenaz Hossein, Associate Professor of Business & Society, York University, Canada
Share this article
Ajo, Osusu, Sandooq, Chit or Arisan? These are cultural names for systems of mutual aid and collectivity — known by academics as rotating savings and credit associations, or ROSCAs for short.

ROSCAs are hidden forms of co-operatives that Black and racialized people practise all over the world, including in Canada and United…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Oman detains activists over online posts criticizing projects that could destroy Dhofar Plain
~ My favourite detective: Martin Hewitt, the cheery yet gritty antidote to Sherlock Holmes
~ Senior maths and science are super popular with Islamic-school students, but that could limit their career options
~ Meet Mark McGowan: the WA leader with a staggering 88% personal approval rating
~ Reduce, re-use, recycle: how the new relaxed Olympic rules make Brisbane’s 2032 bid affordable
~ 'Biodegradable' plastic will soon be banned in Australia. That's a big win for the environment
~ 5 ways to spot if someone is trying to mislead you when it comes to science
~ Meet BreadTube, the YouTube activists trying to beat the far-right at their own game
~ New York Gov. Cuomo is the textbook example of how not to apologize
~ Mass COVID-19 immunization: Ensuring equitable access to vaccination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter