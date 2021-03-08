Tolerance.ca
'Biodegradable' plastic will soon be banned in Australia. That's a big win for the environment

By Jenni Downes, Research Fellow, BehaviourWorks Australia (Monash Sustainable Development Institute), Monash University
Kim Borg, Research Fellow at BehaviourWorks Australia, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Nick Florin, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
To start dealing with Australia’s mounting plastic crisis, the federal government last week launched its first National Plastics Plan.

The plan will fight plastic on various fronts, such as banning plastic on beaches, ending polystyrene packaging for takeaway containers, and phasing in microplastic filters in washing machines. But we’re particularly pleased to see a main form of biodegradable plastic will also be phased out.

Biodegradable…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


