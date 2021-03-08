Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wave of Kurdish arrests of Syrian journalists

By alexandraek
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by an increase in arrests of journalists by the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurdish-led coalition of militias that controls part of northern Syria. The SDF has arrested three reporters in the past few weeks, RSF said, calling for the release of those still held.The latest victim is Ahmad Soufi, a reporter for the Kurdish TV channel ARK TV, who was


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Myanmar coup: how China could help resolve the crisis
~ It’s a Sin: how the media fuelled the homophobic response to the HIV crisis
~ Did COVID end Italy's populist moment?
~ A year of COVID-19 has illuminated the urgent need for paid sick days
~ Growing cannabis indoors produces a lot of greenhouse gases – just how much depends on where it's grown
~ Senegal: Restraint needed as country-wide protests planned after eight died last week
~ Togolese authorities urged to lift newspaper’s four-month suspension
~ How human voice matters in the Chinese political discussion on Clubhouse
~ A plan to allow logging in Cameroon’s biologically rich Ebo Forest was halted, but the area remains vulnerable
~ Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why 'royal confessionals' threaten the monarchy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter