Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar coup: how China could help resolve the crisis

By Matteo Fumagalli, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of St Andrews
Share this article
As the west scrambles for realistic and effective options in response to the recent coup in Myanmar, eyes are increasingly falling on its large neighbour to the north. What, if anything, is China prepared to do to de-escalate tensions, including bringing violence to an end?

Myanmar’s relations with China have been shaped by domestic factors…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wave of Kurdish arrests of Syrian journalists
~ It’s a Sin: how the media fuelled the homophobic response to the HIV crisis
~ Did COVID end Italy's populist moment?
~ A year of COVID-19 has illuminated the urgent need for paid sick days
~ Growing cannabis indoors produces a lot of greenhouse gases – just how much depends on where it's grown
~ Senegal: Restraint needed as country-wide protests planned after eight died last week
~ Togolese authorities urged to lift newspaper’s four-month suspension
~ How human voice matters in the Chinese political discussion on Clubhouse
~ A plan to allow logging in Cameroon’s biologically rich Ebo Forest was halted, but the area remains vulnerable
~ Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why 'royal confessionals' threaten the monarchy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter