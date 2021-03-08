Tolerance.ca
It’s a Sin: how the media fuelled the homophobic response to the HIV crisis

By Damien Ridge, Professor, University of Westminster
It’s a Sin, the Channel 4 series following a group of friends navigating the HIV/Aids crisis in 1980s London, has been a colossal success. With 6.5 million viewers, it has the accolade of Channel 4’s “most binged new series”, and has received high praise from many LGBTQ+ people.

