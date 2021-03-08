Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A year of COVID-19 has illuminated the urgent need for paid sick days

By Nita Chhinzer, Associate Professor, Human Resource Management and Business Consulting, University of Guelph
Workers shouldn't have to choose between working while sick and supporting themselves and their families. Post-pandemic, we must learn from our mistakes and take permanent action on paid sick days.


