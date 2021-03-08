Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Togolese authorities urged to lift newspaper’s four-month suspension

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Togolese authorities to rescind the unjustified four-month suspension that the High Authority for Broadcasting and Communication (HAAC) has imposed on L’Alternative, an investigative biweekly, for allegedly defaming a government minister.The HAAC ordered the suspension following a hearing on 4 February, two days after the newspaper


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Senegal: Restraint needed as country-wide protests planned after eight died last week
~ How human voice matters in the Chinese political discussion on Clubhouse
~ A plan to allow logging in Cameroon’s biologically rich Ebo Forest was halted, but the area remains vulnerable
~ Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why 'royal confessionals' threaten the monarchy
~ Economists: Biden's $1,400 COVID-19 checks may be great politics, but it's questionable economics
~ Immune interference – why even 'updated' vaccines could struggle to keep up with emerging coronavirus strains
~ A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodies
~ 5 strategies to prepare now for the next pandemic
~ How Black Americans used portraits and family photographs to defy stereotypes
~ Is gaming good for kids?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter