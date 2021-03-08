Alumni gratitude and support for causes are behind donations of $50 million or more to colleges and universities
By Michael Worth, Professor of Nonprofit Management, George Washington University
Sanjay K. Pandey, Professor and Shapiro Chair of Public Policy and Public Administration, Trachtenberg School, George Washington University
Sheela Pandey, Assistant Professor of Management, School of Business Administration, Harrisburg campus, Penn State
In some cases, big donors are supporting higher education to support a philanthropic strategy that includes racial and economic justice.
- Monday, March 8, 2021