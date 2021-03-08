COVID-19 pandemic exposes how little we know about prison conditions globally
By Vicki Chartrand, Associate Professor, Sociology, Bishop's University
Dawn Moore, Professor, Criminology, Carleton University
José A. Brandariz, Associate Professor of Law and Criminology, Universidade da Coruña
Máximo Sozzo, Professor, Sociology and Criminology, Universidad Nacional del Litoral
The COVID-19 pandemic has vividly illustrated how little we know about how prisoners are treated behind bars around the world. The Prison Transparency Project aims to change that.
- Monday, March 8, 2021