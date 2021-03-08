Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Memory practices are not enough to remedy Nigeria-Biafra war injustices

By Benjamin Maiangwa, Teaching Fellow in International Relations and Peace and Conflict Studies, Durham University
Chigbo Arthur Anyaduba, Assistant Professor, University of Winnipeg
Share this article
People return to the past for different reasons. For some, it is to recover an idea of a glorious past, a memory which may be pertinent for present and future reconstructive projects. For others, it is to seek the origins of a trauma in order to heal a wounded present.

Communities sometimes remember atrocity through practices like rendering of apology, acknowledgement of past wrongs, truth and reconciliation commissions, or Remembrance Day activities.

One example is the wearing of poppies as an international…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Senegal: Restraint needed as country-wide protests planned after eight died last week
~ Togolese authorities urged to lift newspaper’s four-month suspension
~ How human voice matters in the Chinese political discussion on Clubhouse
~ A plan to allow logging in Cameroon’s biologically rich Ebo Forest was halted, but the area remains vulnerable
~ Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why 'royal confessionals' threaten the monarchy
~ Economists: Biden's $1,400 COVID-19 checks may be great politics, but it's questionable economics
~ Immune interference – why even 'updated' vaccines could struggle to keep up with emerging coronavirus strains
~ A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodies
~ 5 strategies to prepare now for the next pandemic
~ How Black Americans used portraits and family photographs to defy stereotypes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter