South Africa needs to change direction on maternal health to solve child malnutrition
By Chantell Witten, Lecturer, University of the Free State
Shane Norris, Director, DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Human Development, University of the Witwatersrand
When we think about nurturing healthy children, we need to adopt a life course approach to maternal nutrition. In other words, a women’s health for the benefit of herself and her child must be prioritised early in life.
We know that poor nutrition during pregnancy and infancy has long-term consequences for that generation of infants – malnourished mothers, birth malnourished infants. Health and nutrition during this critical window has far-reaching consequences and casts a long shadow of the increased risk of ill-health…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 8, 2021