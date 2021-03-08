Tolerance.ca
South Africa needs to change direction on maternal health to solve child malnutrition

By Chantell Witten, Lecturer, University of the Free State
Shane Norris, Director, DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Human Development, University of the Witwatersrand
When we think about nurturing healthy children, we need to adopt a life course approach to maternal nutrition. In other words, a women’s health for the benefit of herself and her child must be prioritised early in life.

We know that poor nutrition during pregnancy and infancy has long-term consequences for that generation of infants – malnourished mothers, birth malnourished infants. Health and nutrition during this critical window has far-reaching consequences and casts a long shadow of the increased risk of ill-health…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


