Battling misinformation wars in Africa: applying lessons from GMOs to COVID-19
By Edward Mabaya, Research professor, Cornell University
Ifeanyi M Nsofor, Senior Atlantic Fellow in Health Equity, George Washington University
Sarah Evanega, Research Professor, Department of Global Development, Cornell University
For anyone who has worked on crop improvement in Africa over the last three decades, the flood of misinformation around vaccines evokes an eerie sense of déjà vu.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 8, 2021