No More Page 3: how a feminist collective took on a media behemoth to challenge everyday sexism
By Sarah Glozer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Business & Society, University of Bath
Lauren McCarthy, Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Sustainability, Royal Holloway
The daily image of a topless woman on page three of the Sun newspaper was considered by some to be a “British institution”. Yet it was also increasingly seen as a relic of institutionalised sexism in the media and society.
Then in 2015, nearly 50 years after it was first introduced, the feature was quietly removed from the publication. This decision was credited, in part, to the online campaign efforts of the “No More Page 3” (NMP3) movement, which gained the support of 140 members…
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 8, 2021