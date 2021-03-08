Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How female coaches can help bring professional men's football into the 21st century

By Pete Holmes, Senior Lecturer in Sport Coaching, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
As the 2020 American NFL season drew to a close with Tom Brady winning his record seventh Super Bowl, it was interesting to note another sporting first: the three women involved in the game – two coaches and one official.

With eight women currently coaching in the NFL,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why British media coverage could backfire
~ Another $1.2 billion for apprentices' subsidy, with post-JobKeeper targeted package imminent
~ No More Page 3: how a feminist collective took on a media behemoth to challenge everyday sexism
~ Paw hygiene is no reason to ban assistance dogs from hospitals – they're cleaner than people's shoes
~ Alzheimer's: mouse study may have uncovered drug that can prevent the disease
~ Burundi: Free Forcibly Returned Refugees
~ RSF publishes report on ‘Sexism's toll on journalism’
~ WA election could be historical Labor landslide, but party with less than 1% vote may win upper house seat
~ International Women's Day
~ International Women's Day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter