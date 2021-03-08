Tolerance.ca
Alzheimer's: mouse study may have uncovered drug that can prevent the disease

By Mark Dallas, Associate Professor in Cellular Neuroscience, University of Reading
Although around one in 14 people over 65 have Alzheimer’s disease, there’s still no cure, and no way to prevent the disease from progressing. But a recent study may bring us one step closer to preventing Alzheimer’s. The trial, which was conducted on animals, has found a specific molecule can prevent the buildup…


© The Conversation -


