Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Free Forcibly Returned Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sign outside the Muha High Court in Bujumbura, Burundi. © 2021 SOS Médias Burundi (Nairobi) – Burundian authorities should drop baseless charges and release eight former Burundian refugees who were forcibly returned from Tanzania in August 2020. On February 26, 2021, the Muha High Court in Bujumbura ruled against their provisional release, even though the prosecution produced no evidence to justify their continued detention and their right to due process has repeatedly been violated. “The Burundian state is adding insult to injury by prosecuting a group of forcibly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


