When climate change and other emergencies threaten where we live, how will we manage our retreat?
By Christina Hanna, Lecturer, Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Bruce Glavovic, Professor, Massey University
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Putting affected people and communities at the centre of difficult relocation decisions must be a priority under laws that replace the old Resource Management Act.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 7, 2021