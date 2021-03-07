Tolerance.ca
Bring Highland Killers in Papua New Guinea to Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this July 8, 2019 file photo, locals stand near the bodies of victims recovered following tribal violence in Karida, Papua New Guinea. © 2019 Pills Kolo via AP, File New year, new massacre, same responses. In late January, a land dispute between two relatives in Papua New Guinea’s Hela province turned deadly. According to a journalist who investigated the incident, twenty-one were killed, including two teenage girls and their mother. Some of the victims were beheaded and had their limbs cut off. In Papua New Guinea’s highlands, land and family disputes have long…


