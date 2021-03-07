Imagine having your period and no money for pads or tampons. Would you still go to school?
By Sarah Duffy, Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Patrick van Esch, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, AUT Business School, Auckland University of Technology
A trial program will provide free period products in schools in New South Wales, like South Australia and Victoria already do. The rest of Australia must follow suit.
- Sunday, March 7, 2021