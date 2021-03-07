Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the return of high inflation can no longer be excluded

By Radu Vranceanu, Professeur d'économie, ESSEC
Marc Guyot, Professeur d'économie, ESSEC
Share this article
Massive stimulus plans combined with rising production costs could lead to expectations that inflation will rise. And that alone could trigger an inflationary spiral not seen in 25 years.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ These states are dropping COVID-19 mask mandates but still urge people to wear them – which message will the public follow?
~ Electronic cities: between COVID and gentrification, dance music is struggling to find its groove again
~ Will the COVID vaccine make me test positive for the coronavirus? 5 questions about vaccines and COVID testing answered
~ Imagine having your period and no money for pads or tampons. Would you still go to school?
~ A manatee with 'TRUMP' scraped into its back was itself disturbing. But it reflects a deeper environmental problem
~ Australia has a long history of coercing people into work. There are better options than 'dobbing in'
~ Gender bias in medicine and medical research is still putting women's health at risk
~ Wise women: 6 ancient female philosophers you should know about
~ No change at the top for university leaders as men outnumber women 3 to 1
~ Flexible work arrangements help women, but only if they are also offered to men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter