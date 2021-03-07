Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop telling girls to smile — it pressures them to accept the unjust status quo

By Natalie Coulter, Associate Professor of Communication Studies, and Director of the Institute for Research on Digital Literacies, York University, Canada
Share this article
Telling girls to smile pressures distracts them from the very real, dangerous and sometimes deadly challenges that girls around the world face.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘Pandemic Big Brother': Highlighting impact of COVID-19 restrictions on digital freedoms in Eastern Europe
~ States drop COVID-19 mask mandates but still urge people to wear them – which message will people follow?
~ States drop COVID-19 mask mandates but still expect people to wear them – will they?
~ Why you shouldn't neglect eye care during the pandemic
~ Conservation hope: Many wildlife species can recover if given a chance
~ Cannabis education should aim to normalize — not prevent — safe and legal use
~ 2022 Winter Olympics will help Beijing 'sportwash' its human rights record
~ ‘Pandemic Big Brother': highlighting impact of pandemic surveillance on digital freedoms in Eastern Europe
~ Embattled Defence Minister Linda Reynolds to miss more parliament, prompting speculation about her future
~ Why Buhari's government is losing the anti-corruption war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter