Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservation hope: Many wildlife species can recover if given a chance

By Dan Greenberg, Postdoctoral research associate, Simon Fraser University
Anna Hargreaves, Professor of Conservation Ecology & Evolution, McGill University
Arne Mooers, Professor, Biodiversity, Phylogeny & Evolution, Simon Fraser University
Brian Leung, Associate professor, McGill University
Reports of global biodiversity doom hide a more complex and encouraging picture. Conservation efforts can be targeted with more nuance species population data.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


