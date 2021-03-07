Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cannabis education should aim to normalize — not prevent — safe and legal use

By Maisam Najafizada, Assistant Professor of Population Health Policy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Bui K. Petersen, Postdoctoral Researcher, Technology and the Future of Work, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Jennifer Donnan, Assistant Professor, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Lisa Bishop, Associate professor, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Sandy Brennan, Research Assistant in Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Share this article
If the goal of cannabis legalization was to protect public health and safety, education and awareness campaigns must normalize safe cannabis use, not stop cannabis consumption.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘Pandemic Big Brother': Highlighting impact of COVID-19 restrictions on digital freedoms in Eastern Europe
~ States drop COVID-19 mask mandates but still urge people to wear them – which message will people follow?
~ States drop COVID-19 mask mandates but still expect people to wear them – will they?
~ Stop telling girls to smile — it pressures them to accept the unjust status quo
~ Why you shouldn't neglect eye care during the pandemic
~ Conservation hope: Many wildlife species can recover if given a chance
~ 2022 Winter Olympics will help Beijing 'sportwash' its human rights record
~ ‘Pandemic Big Brother': highlighting impact of pandemic surveillance on digital freedoms in Eastern Europe
~ Embattled Defence Minister Linda Reynolds to miss more parliament, prompting speculation about her future
~ Why Buhari's government is losing the anti-corruption war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter