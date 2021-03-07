Cannabis education should aim to normalize — not prevent — safe and legal use
By Maisam Najafizada, Assistant Professor of Population Health Policy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Bui K. Petersen, Postdoctoral Researcher, Technology and the Future of Work, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Jennifer Donnan, Assistant Professor, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Lisa Bishop, Associate professor, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Sandy Brennan, Research Assistant in Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
If the goal of cannabis legalization was to protect public health and safety, education and awareness campaigns must normalize safe cannabis use, not stop cannabis consumption.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 7, 2021