Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Embattled Defence Minister Linda Reynolds to miss more parliament, prompting speculation about her future

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will miss a week of the Senate and a week of Senate estimates, after getting a medical certificate to extend her leave until April 2.

Reynolds was due back to work this Monday but the extra leave means she is not scheduled to face parliament (which resumes March 15) again until the May budget session.

The extended leave has fed speculation about her future.

Her office said in a statement she was reassessed by her cardiologist last Tuesday in relation to her pre-existing medical condition.

This condition led to her taking…


© The Conversation -


