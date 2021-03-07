Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Falling through the cracks: shining a light on adolescent girls in humanitarian emergencies

By Lindsay Stark, Associate Professor of Social Work and Public Health, Washington University in St Louis
Adolescent girls can contribute to social change, economic growth, sustainable development and peaceful societies. They should be able to live their lives free from violence.


