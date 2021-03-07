Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Commonwealth: rediscovering its radical voice could make it relevant again

By Philip Murphy, Director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies and Professor of British and Commonwealth History, School of Advanced Study
Despite its Imperial origins, the Commonwealth has a strong radical tradition. If it wants to remain relevant to Africa in the 21st Century, that radicalism needs to be rediscovered.


