Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Thousands of Villagers Facing Eviction

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Staff from the Masvingo Centre for Research Advocacy and Development (MACRAD Trust) consult with members of the Chilonga community in Chiredzi. © 2021 MACRAD Trust (Johannesburg) – The Zimbabwe government is evicting thousands of people from an indigenous minority group from their communal land, Human Rights Watch said today. The order affects more than 13,000 people of the Shangani minority. On February 26, 2021, the Local Government, Urban and Rural development Minister, July Moyo, published a legal notice ordering thousands of people occupying approximately 12,940…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cambodia’s internet gateway could intensify surveillance and censorship
~ Africa adrift, and awaiting Nigeria’s leadership?
~ 10 years after Fukushima, safety is still nuclear power's greatest challenge
~ Why do women get paid less than men? Hours and commuting provide clues
~ Women in Afghanistan worry peace accord with Taliban extremists could cost them hard-won rights
~ Fruit bats are the only bats that can't (and never could) use echolocation. Now we're closer to knowing why
~ Levelling up: the quarrel over who gets funding is a sideshow to much bigger obstacles
~ St James, 'brother' of Jesus: it turns out his ancient remains belong to someone else
~ Climate change is flooding the Arctic Ocean with light – what it means for the species that live there
~ The oil industry says it might support a carbon tax – here's why that could be good for producers and the public alike
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter