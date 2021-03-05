Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women in Afghanistan worry peace accord with Taliban extremists could cost them hard-won rights

By Mona Tajali, Assistant Professor in IR and WGSS, Agnes Scott College
Homa Hoodfar, Professor of Anthropology, Emerita, Concordia University
Afghan women interviewed about current talks between the government and the Taliban say, 'There is no going back.' Taliban fundamentalist rule in the 1990s forced women into poverty and subservience.


