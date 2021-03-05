Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The oil industry says it might support a carbon tax – here's why that could be good for producers and the public alike

By David Schoenbrod, Professor of Law, New York Law School
Richard Schmalensee, Professor Emeritus, Member of National Bureau of Economic Research Board of Directors, MIT Sloan School of Management
An economist and an environmental law expert explain why a tax is more palatable to the industry and better for the public than regulation.


