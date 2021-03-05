Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global obsession with economic growth will increase risk of deadly pandemics in future

By Tom Pegram, Associate Professor in Global Governance and Deputy Director of UCL Global Governance Institute, UCL
Julia Kreienkamp, Researcher at the Global Governance Institute, UCL
Share this article
As governments around the world roll out COVID-19 vaccine programmes and seek to kickstart their economies back to life, recovery seems to be within reach. However, hard questions must not be sidestepped. How did this pandemic happen? And how resilient are we to future global risks, including the possibility of deadlier pandemics?

Importantly, COVID-19 was not a “black swan” event – an event that cannot be reasonably anticipated. As Mike Ryan, executive director…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF decries exceptional press freedom violations in Senegal
~ New Chinese-led port project faces backlash from local residents and environmentalists in Peru
~ Transphobic discourse is the real ‘Trojan horse’ of Mexican feminism
~ Pope Francis in Iraq: visit highlights recent history of atrocities against Christians
~ Coronavirus: will immunity rapidly fade or last a lifetime?
~ How coronavirus has changed us: join an online discussion with three experts in human behaviour
~ Why Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond were grilled by Scotland's parliament – a legal expert explains
~ NFT art: the bizarre world where burning a Banksy can make it more valuable
~ Budget 2021: austerity by stealth will repeat the mistakes of 2010s all over again
~ Backlash against Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is real and risky – here's how to make its rollout a success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter