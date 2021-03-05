Backlash against Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is real and risky – here's how to make its rollout a success
By Tinglong Dai, Associate Professor of Operations Management & Business Analytics, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing
Christopher S. Tang, Distinguished Professor and Edward W. Carter Chair in Business Administration, University of California, Los Angeles
Ho-Yin Mak, Associate Professor in Management Science, University of Oxford
Religious opposition over a link to abortions performed decades ago and misunderstandings about effectiveness could lead to a nightmare of angry patients and wasted vaccine.
- Friday, March 5, 2021