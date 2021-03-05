Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ailing magazine editor held illegally in Brazzaville for more than a month

By afroger
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for the release of a magazine publisher in Republic of Congo who is ill and has been held for more than a month on a defamation charge in violation of media legislation, although a presidential election campaign is now under way. This journalist should not be in prison, RSF said, urging the authorities to apply the law fairly. The publisher of Sel-Piment, a satirical magazine that is very critical of the government, Raymond Malonga has been detained in Brazzaville since 2 February and his family are now very co


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How new social housing can help fight climate change
~ How the world ran out of semiconductors
~ 'Backup' pacemaker discovery in goats could have important implications for human hearts
~ What's really behind Rishi Sunak's decision to move part of the Treasury to Darlington?
~ How Scottish Gaelic is helping protect Scotland's seas
~ Going forth with standardized tests may cause more problems than it solves
~ Support for Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package may not be as broad as it seems – it's all a matter of perspective
~ Women used to dominate the beer industry – until the witch accusations started pouring in
~ Support for QAnon is hard to measure – and polls may overestimate it
~ Western Sahara: Harassment of Independence Activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter