Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 affects men and women differently. It's important to track the data

By Sylvia Kiwuwa Muyingo, Associate research scientist/ Statistician, African Population and Health Research Center
Share this article
The availability of data by sex and gender is important for national responses when it comes to prevention, treatment and control.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Learning from the story of pioneering South African writer Sindiwe Magona
~ Benno Ndulu: Tanzania's central banker who left an indelible legacy
~ Fungal microbiome: Whether mice get fatter or thinner depends on the fungi that live in their gut
~ After a year of living with coronavirus, Indonesia is going backward
~ Lebanon: Sexual Harassment Law Missing Key Protections
~ Mexico: Abuses Against Asylum Seekers at US Border
~ Virtual exhibit commemorates 1971 ‘Diliman Commune’ protests in The Philippines
~ Kyrgyzstan: Withdraw Problematic Draft Constitution
~ Cambodia: Scrap Abusive Covid-19 Prevention Bill
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean Forces Massacre Tigray Civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter