Fungal microbiome: Whether mice get fatter or thinner depends on the fungi that live in their gut

By Kent Willis, Assistant Professor of Neonatology, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Justin D. Stewart, PhD Candidate in Evolutionary Biology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Fungi are a small but important part of the gut microbiome. A new study in mice shows that how much weight mice gain on a processed food diet depends on this fungal microbiome.


