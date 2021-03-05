Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Yes, export bans on vaccines are a problem, but why is the supply of vaccines so limited in the first place?

By Deborah Gleeson, Associate professor, La Trobe University
Italy's decision to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia will likely not impact our vaccine roll-out. But vaccine scarcity is a looming problem in other parts of the world.


© The Conversation -


