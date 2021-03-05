Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Sexual Harassment Law Missing Key Protections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists take part in a demonstration against sexual harassment, rape, and domestic violence in the Lebanese capital Beirut on December 7, 2019. © ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Lebanon’s new sexual harassment law falls short of international standards by addressing sexual harassment solely as a crime and neglecting prevention, labor law reforms, monitoring, and civil remedies, Human Rights Watch said today in advance of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021. The Lebanese government should adopt a comprehensive approach, including by ratifying and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


