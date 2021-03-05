Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Virtual exhibit commemorates 1971 ‘Diliman Commune’ protests in The Philippines

By Karlo Mongaya
Share this article
A virtual exhibit features a student-led uprising at The Philippines' top university 50 years ago that has become a symbol of resistance to dictatorial rule and oppression.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Kyrgyzstan: Withdraw Problematic Draft Constitution
~ Cambodia: Scrap Abusive Covid-19 Prevention Bill
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean Forces Massacre Tigray Civilians
~ International Relations according to Antony Blinken, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Russian army destroys abandoned underground fortifications in Syria
~ Thinking about trying collagen supplements for your skin? A healthy diet is better value for money
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the royal commission into aged care, Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds
~ Following 3 major quakes off New Zealand, questions remain about how they might be linked
~ How Canada can become a global leader in health innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
~ Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine Empire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter