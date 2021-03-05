Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the royal commission into aged care, Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Director of the Institute for Governance & Policy Analysis, Dr Laine Dare discuss the week in politics.


